Penn State Salted Pretzels 175G

Dairy Free Pretzels
Great Taste and Dairy Free
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1662kJ
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Dextrose, Dried Yeast, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Hydroxide
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Made in the UK
5 - 6 servings per pack
175g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30 Serving
|Energy
|1662kJ
|499kJ
|-
|393kcal
|118kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|1.4g
|of which Saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|76g
|23g
|of which Sugars
|3.3g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.1g
|Protein
|10g
|3.0g
|Salt
|2.5g
|0.75g
|-
|-
