Penn State Salted Pretzels 175G

£ 1.00
£0.57/100g
Each 30g serving contains
  • Energy499kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.75g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1662kJ

Product Description

  • Original Sea Salted Wheat Pretzel Knots
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Pretzels
  • Our pretzels pay homage to the birthplace of the classic American style pretzels- Pennsylvania. Perfectly baked to form wholesome crispy wheat pretzel knots.
  • Original Sea Salted
  • A true classic - just enjoy the original baked pretzel with just the right amount of sea salt.
  • Also available in Multipacks
  • Classic American snacks
  • Baked not fried
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Dextrose, Dried Yeast, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Hydroxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

5 - 6 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 0282819 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30 Serving
Energy 1662kJ499kJ
-393kcal118kcal
Fat 4.6g1.4g
of which Saturates 0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate 76g23g
of which Sugars 3.3g1.0g
Fibre 3.6g1.1g
Protein 10g3.0g
Salt 2.5g0.75g
5 - 6 servings per pack--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Dairy Free Pretzels

5 stars

Great Taste and Dairy Free

