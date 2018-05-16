By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Napolina Penne 500G

Napolina Penne 500G
£ 1.28
£2.56/kg

Product Description

  • Penne
  • Napolina have selected Italian durum wheat semolina to bring you a delicious, versatile pasta that is easy to prepare.
  • Premium quality Italian pasta
  • 100% durum wheat
  • Low fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

100% Durum Wheat Semolina

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place away from strong odours.Best before end: see side of pack

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Add pasta to a large pan of slightly salted boiling water, return to the boil and cook for 11-13 minutes according to taste. A shorter cooking time will create a firmer authentic Italian texture ('al dente' meaning 'firm to the bite'). Drain and serve with your favourite Napolina pasta sauce.

Produce of

Prepared and packed in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately six 75g portions

Name and address

  • Prepared and packed for:
  • Napolina Ltd.,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,

Return to

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper: 100g uncookedper: 75g uncooked
Energy 1508kJ/356kcal1130kJ/267kcal
Fat 1.5g1.1g
-of which saturates 0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate 72.0g54.0g
-of which sugars 3.0g2.3g
Fibre 3.0g2.3g
Protein 12.0g9.0g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g

