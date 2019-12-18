John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curl Spray 200Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Frizz Ease Dream Curls Daily Styling Spray
- 220°C heat protection
- Revitalises curls for frizz-free hold
- Enhances & boosts your natural curl pattern
- Revitalise and enhance natural curls. This daily styling spray, with heat protection, restores definition, elasticity and bounce to natural curls. Tames frizz, leaving hair touchably soft and shiny.
- Gives soft definition to curls
- Alcohol-free
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Amodimethicone, VP/VA Copolymer, Olive Oil PEG-7 Esters, Dimethicone PEG-8 Meadowfoamate, Magnesium Sulfate, Diazolidinyl Urea, Panthenol, VP/Dimethylaminoethylmethacrylate Copolymer, Polyquaternium-11, Cetrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-12, Propylene Glycol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Parfum, Citric Acid, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene
Produce of
Made in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Shake well. Spray liberally on damp hair and distribute evenly. To create definition, scrunch small sections and air dry hair or blow-dry using a diffuser.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Return to
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1495 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020