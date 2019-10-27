Tesco Raspberry Trifle 600G

Ur paying for the cream
Been buying this trifle for years.. however they increased the amount of cream and decreased the jelly.. the custard and cake just seem non existent.
Best ever
Fruity, ever so slightly tangy, not too sweet. Buy an extra one to save yourself the return journey for MORE
My family loves trifle
Great quality especially when you can’t be bothered to assemble your own!
Nice BUT
i have been having these for a few years now and they are getting smaller and smaller and less of the jelly and fruit. they are nice and i will by again but less frequently because of the small size.