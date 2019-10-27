By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Raspberry Trifle 600G

3.5(4)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.42/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy911kJ 217kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates7.2g
    36%
  • Sugars21.5g
    24%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 607kJ / 145kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of raspberries in a raspberry flavoured jelly, sponge, custard and stabilised cream.
  • British cream Made with real raspberries for a juicy and tangy flavour Our chefs work together to create family favourite recipes using traditional layering as you would at home.
  • British cream
  • Made with real raspberries for a juicy and tangy flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Custard (24%) [Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)], Water, Cream (Milk) (22%), Raspberry (13%), Sugar, Dextrose, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Stabilisers (Pectin, Calcium Phosphate, Tara Gum), Raspberry Concentrate, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Calcium Lactate), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (150g)
Energy607kJ / 145kcal911kJ / 217kcal
Fat6.9g10.4g
Saturates4.8g7.2g
Carbohydrate18.5g27.8g
Sugars14.3g21.5g
Fibre0.6g0.9g
Protein1.9g2.9g
Salt0.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Ur paying for the cream

2 stars

Been buying this trifle for years.. however they increased the amount of cream and decreased the jelly.. the custard and cake just seem non existent.

Best ever

5 stars

Fruity, ever so slightly tangy, not too sweet. Buy an extra one to save yourself the return journey for MORE

My family loves trifle

5 stars

Great quality especially when you can’t be bothered to assemble your own!

Nice BUT

2 stars

i have been having these for a few years now and they are getting smaller and smaller and less of the jelly and fruit. they are nice and i will by again but less frequently because of the small size.

