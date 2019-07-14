By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Strawberry Trifle 600G

3.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Strawberry Trifle 600G
£ 2.50
£0.42/100g
¼ of a pack
  • Energy890kJ 213kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.8g
    15%
  • Saturates7.5g
    38%
  • Sugars21.3g
    24%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 594kJ / 142kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of strawberries in a strawberry flavoured jelly, sponge, custard and stabilised cream.
  • British Cream Made with real strawberries for a sweet and juicy flavour Our chefs work together to create family favourite recipes using traditional layering as you would at home.
  • British cream
  • Made with real strawberries for a sweet and juicy flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Custard (24%) [Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)], Water, Cream (Milk) (22%), Strawberry (13%), Sugar, Dextrose, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Stabilisers (Pectin, Calcium Phosphate, Tara Gum), Strawberry Concentrate, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Calcium Lactate, Potassium Hydroxide), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (150g)
Energy594kJ / 142kcal890kJ / 213kcal
Fat7.2g10.8g
Saturates5.0g7.5g
Carbohydrate17.2g25.8g
Sugars14.2g21.3g
Fibre0.6g0.9g
Protein1.7g2.6g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Used to love this . Until I found a huge clump of

1 stars

Used to love this . Until I found a huge clump of plastic with a long hair in it .

mediocre

3 stars

It was just ok, no sponge in it, its mainly custard an spray cream Would never pay full price!!

It was delicious and travelled well so that the ap

5 stars

It was delicious and travelled well so that the appearance was good for a birthday tea.

this great value but sometime the fruit can be not

3 stars

this great value but sometime the fruit can be not as soft

Not shareable - one spoon is not enough.

5 stars

I love Tesco Strawberry Trifle, the strawberries are fresh and firm, the cream is smooth and nicely chilled, the jelly is tasty and firm giving it a complete balance to a after work sit in front of the TV snack. The only problem is once open cant close. It taste so good in front of the TV that before you know it - it all over and you eaten it all by yourself.

Fantastic taste

5 stars

This Trifle has a superb balance of, jelly custard and cream, with no shortage of strawberries. Overall this make for a very pleasurable and tasty desert. Me and my Dog love it. Thank you.

the first one I bought was absolutely delicious, I

3 stars

the first one I bought was absolutely delicious, I bought another one when it was on offer for half price, that one was tasteless, I'm convinced it was a value one with a different card label across it because it didn't taste anything like the first one I had. I was very disappointed with the second one. So I'm only awarding 3 stars due to the inconsistency in taste.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious and excellent value

change back to the old cream topping

1 stars

why did you change the cream topping go back to old cream topping please this one is horrific. please change back

The trifle is nice, my elderly mother loves them.

3 stars

The trifle is nice, my elderly mother loves them. It’s a shame that they always deliver short shelf life’s though especially as I have asked on numerous occasions for them not to.

