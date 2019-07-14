Tesco Strawberry Trifle 600G

Used to love this . Until I found a huge clump of
Used to love this . Until I found a huge clump of plastic with a long hair in it .
mediocre
It was just ok, no sponge in it, its mainly custard an spray cream Would never pay full price!!
It was delicious and travelled well so that the appearance was good for a birthday tea.
this great value but sometime the fruit can be not as soft
Not shareable - one spoon is not enough.
I love Tesco Strawberry Trifle, the strawberries are fresh and firm, the cream is smooth and nicely chilled, the jelly is tasty and firm giving it a complete balance to a after work sit in front of the TV snack. The only problem is once open cant close. It taste so good in front of the TV that before you know it - it all over and you eaten it all by yourself.
Fantastic taste
This Trifle has a superb balance of, jelly custard and cream, with no shortage of strawberries. Overall this make for a very pleasurable and tasty desert. Me and my Dog love it. Thank you.
the first one I bought was absolutely delicious, I bought another one when it was on offer for half price, that one was tasteless, I'm convinced it was a value one with a different card label across it because it didn't taste anything like the first one I had. I was very disappointed with the second one. So I'm only awarding 3 stars due to the inconsistency in taste.
Delicious
Delicious and excellent value
change back to the old cream topping
why did you change the cream topping go back to old cream topping please this one is horrific. please change back
The trifle is nice, my elderly mother loves them. It’s a shame that they always deliver short shelf life’s though especially as I have asked on numerous occasions for them not to.