T.Wholefoods Fruit And Nut 200G

5(3)Write a review
T.Wholefoods Fruit And Nut 200G
£ 2.50
£12.50/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy547kJ 131kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars8.5g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2187kJ / 526kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of nuts, raisins and juice infused dried cranberries.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE Carefully selected mix of crunchy nuts, raisins and cranberries
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Jumbo Flame Raisins (20%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil], Almonds, Jumbo Golden Raisins (15%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Brazil Nuts, Hazelnuts, Cashew Nuts, Pecan Nuts, Juice Infused Dried Cranberries [Cranberry, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Sunflower Oil].

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2187kJ / 526kcal547kJ / 131kcal
Fat34.9g8.7g
Saturates4.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate35.5g8.9g
Sugars33.8g8.5g
Fibre8.7g2.2g
Protein13.1g3.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Nutritional and tasty

5 stars

Excellent quality, but a little pricey.

Cant stop eating them

5 stars

Cant stop eating them

Definitely one of the best fruit and nut mixes on

5 stars

Definitely one of the best fruit and nut mixes on the market and cheaper than many you find in health food shops.

