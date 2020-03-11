Nivea Cleansing Wipes Dry/Sensitive 25

Stinging eyes
Only used them once but my eyes became really dried out and started stinging almost immediately afterwards. Left me in pain for the rest of the day. I've seen others saying the same thing about these wipes, even those like me without sensitive skin. Wouldn't recommend at all.
Environment choking rubbish
Save your time, money and more importantly the environment by NOT buying this product. You will have more success using soap to remove makeup etc.Envi
Blurry eyes.
Me& my aunt purchased theses wipes thinking that they’d be good. I’m really sorry but I have to rate these low. I pulled one out of the packet and instantly very very oily (I know they are for dry skin) it made my face feel like thick oil layered on. I then wiped my make up off and my eyes started to sting and make my version blurry. This is because the oils from the wipes get into your eye. My aunt used them and she discribed the exact same but more stinging around her eyes. I’m sorry but will not buy again.
Great wipes
Soft and gentle but effective enough to remove even the thickest makeup including my waterproof mascara. Only need to use one wipe to completely remove it all.
Just what I needed for my dry skin
All Nivea products I have bought are excellent