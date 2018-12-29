By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Appeteasers Mediterranean Magic 100G

5(1)Write a review
Appeteasers Mediterranean Magic 100G

£ 1.50
£15.00/kg

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese topped with vegetables and spices
  • Creamy cheese bites garnished with red pepper, onion, herbs, garlic and tomato
  • Appeteasers are a fun & easy way to enjoy cheese with friends or as a snack. Appeteasers Mediterranean magic offer you the delightful combination of soft cheese with sun ripened vegetables & tasty spices reminiscent of rich Mediterranean cuisine.
  • Red pepper, onion & black pepper, tomato, red pepper, tomato & basil, pepper, onion, garlic & oregano
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • No preservatives
  • No artificial flavours
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Cheese ingredients: Milk and Cream (Origin: France), Salt, Starter Cultures, Toppings (in variable quantities): Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Basil, Garlic, Parsley, Black Pepper, Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains Cows' Milk, Produced in a factory which uses Fish, Goats' Milk and Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5ºC.Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Servings Suggestions:
  • Snack, Appetiser, Salad
  • Serve straight from the fridge
  • Use sticks as shown

Number of uses

This pack contains 20 x 5g servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

Return to

  • For information, write to:
  • Appeteasers,
  • P.O. Box 93,
  • Hampton,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW12 2YA.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer bite size portion (5g)
Energy 1351kJ/327kcal68kJ/16kcal
Fat 31.0g1.6g
of which saturates 22.0g1.1g
Carbohydrate 3.0g0.2g
of which sugars 3.0g0.2g
Protein 9.0g0.5g
Salt 1.3g0.07g
This pack contains 20 x 5g servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

wonderful

5 stars

Delicious aroma

