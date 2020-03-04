Product Description
- Beechams All In One Tablets 16s
- Beechams® All in One Tablets, relief for colds, flu and chesty cough. It contains three ingredients - paracetamol, phenylephrine and guaifenesin - to provide effective relief which fights 8 symptoms of cold and flu. For the relief of symptoms associated with colds and flu and the pain and congestion of sinusitis, including:- aches and pains- chills- fever- chesty cough- headache- blocked nose- sore throat- mucus. Paracetamol is a painkiller and reduces your temperature when you have a fever. Guaifenesin is an expectorant which loosens phlegm and relieves a chesty cough. Phenylephrine hydrochloride is a decongestant which helps to unblock your nose and sinuses helping you breathe more easily. Always read the label.
- Provides effective relief from pain, congestion and chesty cough.
- Provides relief of symptoms associated with colds and flu.
- Reduces your temperature when you have a fever.
- Loosens phlegm and relieves a chesty cough.
- Helps to unblock your nose and sinuses helping you breathe more easily.
Always read the label.
Information
Ingredients
Each tablet contains: Paracetamol 250 mg, Guaifenesin 100 mg, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 5 mg. Also contains Lactose. See enclosed leaflet for further information. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Storage
3 years shelf life. Store below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- How to take: For oral use. Adults and children 12 years and over: Take 2 tablets every 4 hours as necessary. Do not take more than 8 tablets in 24 hours. Children under 12: Only on doctor's advice. Do not take for more than 5 days except on medical advice.
Name and address
- GlaxoSmithKline,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Return to
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
16 x Tablets
