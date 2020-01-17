Tesco Flat Top Wheelie Bin Liners 10 Pack 240L

Not fit for purpose
Useless too small and thin same as other comments
too small!
the suppliers must have changed. they are now too small for wheelie bins. ( my bin has not grown!!!)
Smaller than previous ones.
Smaller than my previous Tesco wheelie bin bags, they do not fit my standard council wheelie bin. The previous ones I purchased from Tesco were larger & fitted my wheelie bin although both state 240L
Very flimsy
These are like tissue paper. I used one to collect fallen leaves (which were dry, so very light), but my fingers went straight through the bag. Much too flimsy.