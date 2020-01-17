Tesco Flat Top Wheelie Bin Liners 10 Pack 240L

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
1(4)Write a review
£ 2.30
£0.23/each

Product Description

  • 10 wheelie bin liners flat-top.
  • Strong & durable to keep your bin clean. Made from 100% recycled plastic
  • 240 litres approx.
  • Rim: 230cm approx.
  • Length: 142.5cm approx.
  • Strong & durable to keep you bin clean
  • Flat-top

Information

Produce of

Made in France

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Keep this product away from babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation. This product is not recommended for food use. Do not put hot ash in these liners. Glass and sharp objects must be wrapped securely before placing in the liner.
  • Do not overfill - take care when lifting.

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 x Bin Liners

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Keep this product away from babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation. This product is not recommended for food use. Do not put hot ash in these liners. Glass and sharp objects must be wrapped securely before placing in the liner. Do not overfill - take care when lifting.

4 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not fit for purpose

1 stars

Useless too small and thin same as other comments

too small!

1 stars

the suppliers must have changed. they are now too small for wheelie bins. ( my bin has not grown!!!)

Smaller than previous ones.

1 stars

Smaller than my previous Tesco wheelie bin bags, they do not fit my standard council wheelie bin. The previous ones I purchased from Tesco were larger & fitted my wheelie bin although both state 240L

Very flimsy

2 stars

These are like tissue paper. I used one to collect fallen leaves (which were dry, so very light), but my fingers went straight through the bag. Much too flimsy.

