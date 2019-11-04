By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Napoleon Brandy 1L

4.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Napoleon Brandy 1L
£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy208kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 831kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • French Brandy
  • French Napoleon Brandy alc. 36% vol.
  • French Brandy
  • © Tesco 2014
  • Aged 3 years
  • Aged in oak casks
  • Mellow and smooth taste
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Alcohol Units

36

ABV

36% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in France

Number of uses

This bottle contains 40 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach glass (25ml) contains
Energy831kJ / 201kcal208kJ / 50kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--













3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Worth every penny to have the equal of a top full

5 stars

Worth every penny to have the equal of a top full every morning they get you through the day to relax and calm the nerves and to know no that at least you'll be able to get through the day Plus it's worth it if you decide to have a nightcap

Smooth drink

5 stars

very good quality. i drink it with Tesco diet cola for my night cap. It rounds the day off nicely. The price is not too bad.{ It could be a little cheaper.}

Brandy is ok but Tesco don't seem to be able to su

4 stars

Brandy is ok but Tesco don't seem to be able to supply on demand. Far to often they do not have it available . It being their own brand this shouldn't happen. Don't rely on them having t on stock

