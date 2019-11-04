Tesco Napoleon Brandy 1L

Worth every penny to have the equal of a top full
Worth every penny to have the equal of a top full every morning they get you through the day to relax and calm the nerves and to know no that at least you'll be able to get through the day Plus it's worth it if you decide to have a nightcap
Smooth drink
very good quality. i drink it with Tesco diet cola for my night cap. It rounds the day off nicely. The price is not too bad.{ It could be a little cheaper.}
Brandy is ok but Tesco don't seem to be able to su
Brandy is ok but Tesco don't seem to be able to supply on demand. Far to often they do not have it available . It being their own brand this shouldn't happen. Don't rely on them having t on stock