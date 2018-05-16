Tesco Napoleon Brandy 70Cl Bottle

- Energy208kJ 50kcal3%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt<0.010%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 831kJ / 201kcal
Product Description
- French Brandy
- French Napoleon Brandy alc. 36% vol.
- Aged 3 years
- Aged in oak casks
- Mellow and smooth taste
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
25.2
ABV
36% vol
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced and bottled in France
Number of uses
This bottle contains 28 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced and bottled for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|Each glass (25ml) contains
|Energy
|831kJ / 201kcal
|208kJ / 50kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
