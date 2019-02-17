By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pasta In Sauce Cheese & Broccoli 120G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Pasta In Sauce Cheese & Broccoli 120G
£ 0.50
£4.17/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy1045kJ 247kcal
    12%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 475kJ / 112kcal

Product Description

  • Dried pasta tubes in a creamy cheese sauce with broccoli pieces.
  • Cheese & Broccoli Pasta MILD & CREAMY
  • MILD & CREAMY
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Dried Pasta (77%) (Durum Wheat Semolina), Cheese Powder (Milk) (5%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Broccoli (1.5%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Glucose Syrup, Flavourings (contain Barley, Celery), Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Onion Powder, Salt, Milk Proteins, Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate), Dried Garlic, Yeast Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain Egg.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 7/ 6 mins 30 secs
Place 120ml of semi-skimmed milk and 280ml of boiling water in a large (3-4 pint) non-metallic bowl. Empty the contents of the sachet into the liquid. Stir and cover loosely.
Cook on full power (800W) 4 minutes / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W), stir then cook on full power for another 3 minutes (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.

Hob
Instructions: 6-7 mins
Place 120ml of semi-skimmed milk and 280ml of cold water in a saucepan. Bring to the boil. Stir the contents of the sachet into the liquid.
Simmer gently for about 6-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the pasta is tender and the sauce is of the desired consistency. Remove from the heat, stir and serve. The sauce will thicken on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (220g**)
Energy475kJ / 112kcal1045kJ / 247kcal
Fat1.6g3.5g
Saturates1.0g2.2g
Carbohydrate19.2g42.2g
Sugars2.7g5.9g
Fibre1.4g3.1g
Protein4.6g10.1g
Salt0.3g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--
When prepared according to instructions, 60g of uncooked pasta typically weighs 220g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Better Than the Leading Brand

5 stars

Better than the leading brand, cooks really quickly in about 6 minutes on the hob, very impressed!

Quick and easy to make

5 stars

I buy thia as it's quick and easy to make for my chickens for a dinner, and really enjoy it!

