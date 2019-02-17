Tesco Pasta In Sauce Cheese & Broccoli 120G

Better Than the Leading Brand
Better than the leading brand, cooks really quickly in about 6 minutes on the hob, very impressed!
Quick and easy to make
I buy thia as it's quick and easy to make for my chickens for a dinner, and really enjoy it!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 475kJ / 112kcal
INGREDIENTS:
Dried Pasta (77%) (Durum Wheat Semolina), Cheese Powder (Milk) (5%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Broccoli (1.5%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Glucose Syrup, Flavourings (contain Barley, Celery), Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Onion Powder, Salt, Milk Proteins, Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate), Dried Garlic, Yeast Extract.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 7/ 6 mins 30 secs
Place 120ml of semi-skimmed milk and 280ml of boiling water in a large (3-4 pint) non-metallic bowl. Empty the contents of the sachet into the liquid. Stir and cover loosely.
Cook on full power (800W) 4 minutes / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W), stir then cook on full power for another 3 minutes (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.
Hob
Instructions: 6-7 mins
Place 120ml of semi-skimmed milk and 280ml of cold water in a saucepan. Bring to the boil. Stir the contents of the sachet into the liquid.
Simmer gently for about 6-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the pasta is tender and the sauce is of the desired consistency. Remove from the heat, stir and serve. The sauce will thicken on standing.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
120g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (220g**)
|Energy
|475kJ / 112kcal
|1045kJ / 247kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|19.2g
|42.2g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|3.1g
|Protein
|4.6g
|10.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions, 60g of uncooked pasta typically weighs 220g when cooked.
|-
|-
