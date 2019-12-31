By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Chewits Multipack 5 Pack 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Chewits Multipack 5 Pack 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Product Description

  • Assorted Fruit Flavour Chewy Sweets
  • Discover chewtastic fun at
  • chewits.co.uk
  • facebook.com/chewits
  • twitter.com/chewits
  • Contains fruit juices
  • Green Palm sustainability
  • No hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit Juice from Concentrate 3% (Strawberry, Blackcurrant, Orange, Pineapple, Raspberry, Pineapple), Vegetable Fat (Palm, Coconut, contains Soya), Acid (Lactic Acid), Flavourings, Egg White Powder, Concentrate of (Blackcarrot, Hibiscus, Blackcurrant), Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Colour (Mixed Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. (Keep 'em cool)

Name and address

  • Leaf,
  • PO Box 1518,
  • Belfast,
  • BT1 9NF.

Return to

  • Leaf,
  • PO Box 1518,
  • Belfast,
  • BT1 9NF.
  • www.chewits.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g100 g contains: as % of Reference Intake*
Energy1622 kJ
-383 kcal19.2%
Fat 3 g4.3 %
of which Saturates 2 g10 %
Carbohydrate 88 g
of which Sugars 50 g55.5 %
Protein 0 g
Salt 0.2 g3.3 %
* Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Twirl Chocolate Multipack 4 X34g

£ 0.90
£0.66/100g

Offer

Swizzels Bumper Bag 180G

£ 0.90
£0.50/100g

Offer

Swizzels Chew Crew 180G

£ 0.90
£0.50/100g

Offer

Swizzels Lots Of Lollies Bag 180G

£ 0.90
£0.50/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here