Tesco Finest Chateauneuf Du Pape 75Cl

image 1 of Tesco Finest Chateauneuf Du Pape 75Cl
£18.00
£18.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 125ml glass

Energy
424kJ
102kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 340kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Châteauneuf-du-Pape. Appellation Châteauneuf-du-Pape Contrôlée. Produit de France.
  • A result of carefully blended local grapes from the southern Rhône Valley, this rich wine reveals complex layers of forest fruit, black cherries, spice and a peppery finish. Absolutely demands food, particularly roast meats and strong cheeses.
  • ©Tesco 2022. SC53178-003
  • Spicy & full bodied
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Julie Rouffignac

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Julie Rouffignac

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah, Mourvèdre, Cinsault

Vinification Details

  • Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre and Cinsault grapes are hand-harvested from some of the best “terroirs” in the Châteauneuf-du-Pape appellation. The winemaking process remains traditional, with minimum intervention to preserve the delicious forest fruit flavours and sweet spice notes, that are typical of good Châteauneuf-du-Pape.

History

  • Julie Rouffignac and Gérald Lafont are both oenologists from the South of France, passionate about wine and good food. They unearth the most beautiful wines of Provence and Rhône Valley, directly from the winemakers.

Regional Information

  • One of the key characteristics of the vineyards in this appellation are a layer of stones called galets roulés. These stones absorb heat during the day and release it at night, which helps to ripen grapes, giving round, fruity, full-bodied notes to the final wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 4 years

Storage

Store horizontally in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of France, Bottled in France

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy340kJ / 82kcal424kJ / 102kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
44 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Delicious, full bodied sweet juicy wine.

5 stars

Delicious, full bodied sweet juicy wine.

BTEC Chateaunauf made in the vineyard of failure

1 stars

It's awful. After letting it breath, the flavour was acidic, bland, not full-bodied. Not worth the money in the slightest. Go to majestic wines and buy some other wine from Rhone.

Don’t bother

2 stars

Not good Agree with others it is not full bodied as Chateauneuf should be Also good ones keep well, opened a bottle of 2015 and it hardy has any flavor left Tesco’s wines are usually very average anyway This one is for people who have heard the name but have never tried good Chateauneuf

Look elsewhere at this price.

2 stars

Was good last year. Very disappointing this year. This is the 2nd French C d P that's let me down at this price point. Don't know what's going on. Perhaps try a good quality Shiraz based, appropriately blended, South African or Aussie.

This is the worst chateauneuf neuf du pape I have

1 stars

This is the worst chateauneuf neuf du pape I have ever tasted. Avoid at all costs. Wouldn't buy it half price

A very good vintage

4 stars

Not as full bodied as one would expect in such a good year ! still a decent wine and good value comparatively, would I buy again, not sure that I would not put the extra towards a better example of this great year in the Rhone as there are some stunning wines out there, nonethe less good value for an introduction to CNP.

Extremely pleasant

4 stars

Whilst i didn't think it quite deserved a five star rating it was very smooth with a nice fruity and classic taste with no off notes at all. If the price was right I would certainly purchase this wine again.

We love Chateauneuf

5 stars

Buying Tesco Finest is always safe - we've never had a bad batch and so keep going back periodically for a couple of cases.

Red for Christmas Lunch

3 stars

Pleasant tasting but not as full bodied as we had hoped.

Excellent

5 stars

Delicious and terrific value. Serious fruit, flavour, density and mouthfeel. It's hard to imagine a better Chateauneuf du Pape especially for the inexpensive price tag. The balance between fruit and structure is just right.

