Tesco Finest Chateauneuf Du Pape 75Cl

Delicious, full bodied sweet juicy wine.
BTEC Chateaunauf made in the vineyard of failure
It's awful. After letting it breath, the flavour was acidic, bland, not full-bodied. Not worth the money in the slightest. Go to majestic wines and buy some other wine from Rhone.
Don’t bother
Not good Agree with others it is not full bodied as Chateauneuf should be Also good ones keep well, opened a bottle of 2015 and it hardy has any flavor left Tesco’s wines are usually very average anyway This one is for people who have heard the name but have never tried good Chateauneuf
Look elsewhere at this price.
Was good last year. Very disappointing this year. This is the 2nd French C d P that's let me down at this price point. Don't know what's going on. Perhaps try a good quality Shiraz based, appropriately blended, South African or Aussie.
This is the worst chateauneuf neuf du pape I have ever tasted. Avoid at all costs. Wouldn't buy it half price
A very good vintage
Not as full bodied as one would expect in such a good year ! still a decent wine and good value comparatively, would I buy again, not sure that I would not put the extra towards a better example of this great year in the Rhone as there are some stunning wines out there, nonethe less good value for an introduction to CNP.
Extremely pleasant
Whilst i didn't think it quite deserved a five star rating it was very smooth with a nice fruity and classic taste with no off notes at all. If the price was right I would certainly purchase this wine again.
We love Chateauneuf
Buying Tesco Finest is always safe - we've never had a bad batch and so keep going back periodically for a couple of cases.
Red for Christmas Lunch
Pleasant tasting but not as full bodied as we had hoped.
Excellent
Delicious and terrific value. Serious fruit, flavour, density and mouthfeel. It's hard to imagine a better Chateauneuf du Pape especially for the inexpensive price tag. The balance between fruit and structure is just right.