Tesco Fully Iced Fruit Cake 907G

Lovely
Much nicer this year than tesco’s Finest Christmas cake, very moist, lovely marzipan and icing, really good value for money
Disappointing
Only thing good, it was moist , but full of hard candid peel, really hard candid peel, not much fruit in it, and I think they forgot the cherries. Rubbish this year.
I have been buying Tesco Christmas cake for years,
I have been buying Tesco Christmas cake for years, I have never commented before but the cake this year is exceptionally good, amazing texture and taste. It is only October and we are on our second cake already, nearly as good as my mother's used to be.