By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fully Iced Fruit Cake 907G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Fully Iced Fruit Cake 907G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 8.00
£0.88/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

57g of cake
  • Energy912kJ 216kcal
    11%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars32.0g
    36%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1609kJ / 381kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit cake made with sultanas, glacé cherries, raisins and candied citrus peel, topped with marzipan and white and decorative icing.
  • HAND DECORATED Rich cake with sultanas, glacé cherries, raisins topped with marzipan
  • HAND DECORATED Rich cake with sultanas, glacé cherries, raisins topped with marzipan
  • Pack size: 907g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Sultanas (19%), Glacé Cherries (6%) [Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Black Carrot, Aronia), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Raisins (5%), Pasteurised Egg, Almonds, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Orange Peel, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Apricot, Molasses, Barley Malt Extract Powder, Lemon Peel, Salt, Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Colours (Curcumin, Mixed Carotenes, Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide, Beetroot Red, Paprika, Riboflavin), Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Maize Starch, Spirulina Concentrate, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Dried Egg White, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and ribbon before cutting. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

907g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/16 of a cake (57g)
Energy1609kJ / 381kcal912kJ / 216kcal
Fat8.6g4.9g
Saturates3.1g1.8g
Carbohydrate71.7g40.6g
Sugars56.5g32.0g
Fibre1.8g1.0g
Protein3.4g1.9g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely

5 stars

Much nicer this year than tesco’s Finest Christmas cake, very moist, lovely marzipan and icing, really good value for money

Disappointing

1 stars

Only thing good, it was moist , but full of hard candid peel, really hard candid peel, not much fruit in it, and I think they forgot the cherries. Rubbish this year.

I have been buying Tesco Christmas cake for years,

5 stars

I have been buying Tesco Christmas cake for years, I have never commented before but the cake this year is exceptionally good, amazing texture and taste. It is only October and we are on our second cake already, nearly as good as my mother's used to be.

Usually bought next

Tesco Mince Pies 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 0.87
£0.15/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Finest Mince Pies 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.75
£0.29/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Finest Chocolate Yule Log

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Finest Mini Mince Pies 12 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.75
£0.15/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here