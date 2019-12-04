Willow Original Spread 250G
Product Description
- 77% Vegetable Fat Spread with Buttermilk
- A delicious alternative to butter, Willow has all the traditional cooking and baking features of butter, but with the benefit of a spread
- Whether you are looking for a delicious way to add flavour to your meals or an easy ingredient to whip up fabulous cakes, then Willow has it all. It also spreads easily onto bread or toast, straight from the fridge!
- - Perfect for spreading, cooking, baking and freezing
- - Can also be used to make ghee
- - Free from hydrogenated oils
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Buttermilk (10%), Salt, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithin), Colour (Carotenes), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°CSuitable for home freezing Freeze prior to best before date For Best Before see base of pack
Name and address
- Dairy Crest Consumer Care,
- Walsingham Drive,
- Bermuda Park,
- Nuneaton,
- Warwickshire,
- CV10 7RG.
Return to
- If you are not entirely satisfied with this product or have any other comments please contact us:
- Willow Consumer Careline 0800 328 5629
- www.dairycrest.co.uk
- Freepost DAIRY CREST
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2872kJ / 698kcal
|Fat
|77.2g
|of which saturates
|34g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|1.7g
