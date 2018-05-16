By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Saxa Fine Sea Salt 350G

Saxa Fine Sea Salt 350G
£ 0.94
£2.69/kg

Product Description

  • Sea Salt Fine
  • Fine flowing salt, harvested from mineral rich sea water. Our fine sea salt offers natural flavour in a convenient format.
  • Have you tried our other salts?
  • Saxa Rock Salt Coarse
  • Saxa Sea Salt Coarse
  • No need to grind
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Sea Salt, Anti-Caking Agent (Sodium Hexacyanoferrate II)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cook's Corner
  • Rub Fine Sea Salt into pork or chicken for crispy crackling/skin.
  • Sprinkle roast potatoes with salt before serving to keep them crisp.

Recycling info

Cap. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee: If you are not entirely satisfied, please retain the packaging and contact our Consumer Services either by calling 0800 234 6328 (between 9:00am and 5:00pm Mondays to Fridays) or by writing to
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

