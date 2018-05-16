Saxa Fine Sea Salt 350G

Product Description
- Sea Salt Fine
- Fine flowing salt, harvested from mineral rich sea water. Our fine sea salt offers natural flavour in a convenient format.
- No need to grind
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Sea Salt, Anti-Caking Agent (Sodium Hexacyanoferrate II)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Cook's Corner
- Rub Fine Sea Salt into pork or chicken for crispy crackling/skin.
- Sprinkle roast potatoes with salt before serving to keep them crisp.
Recycling info
Cap. Recyclable
Net Contents
350g ℮
