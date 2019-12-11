Grey Poupon Wholegrain Mustard 210G
Product Description
- Whole Mustard with White Wine
- Wholegrain Mustard, made with White Wine.
- Made in France with a unique blend of Chardonnay, Grey Poupon delivers a piquant and well-rounded flavour.
- Serving Suggestions: Create wholesome mustard hot pots, glaze your roast ham and create salad dressings. Add Grey Poupon mustard to cheese toasties, macaroni cheese, mashed potato and ham sandwiches for added warmth and flavour.
- Made with white wine
- Pack Size: 215g
- Dating back to 1777, Grey Poupon is recognised as a King amongst mustards. In 1855, its founder, Maurice Grey, was awarded a medal for the production of quality mustard. In 1860, he was honoured by a Royal Appointment. Today Grey Poupon is synonymous with the finest mustard.
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Vegetarian
- Halal
- Kosher
Pack size: 210g
Information
Ingredients
Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Seeds (26%), Water, Salt, White Wine (4.5%) (contains Sulphites), Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 1 month. Best Before: see date on jar.
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
Distributor address
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Net Contents
210g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|731kJ/176kcal
|73kJ/18kcal
|<1 %
|Fat
|10.0 g
|1.0 g
|1 %
|of which saturates
|0.4 g
|<0.1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate
|9.4 g
|0.9 g
|<1 %
|of which sugars
|6.0 g
|0.6 g
|<1 %
|Fibre
|3.5 g
|<0.5 g
|N/A
|Protein
|6.9 g
|0.7 g
|1 %
|Salt
|5.2 g
|0.52 g
|9 %
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 portion = 10g (pack contains 21 portions)
|-
|-
|-
