By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard 215G

5(2)Write a review
Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard 215G
£ 1.00
£0.47/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Dijon Mustard with White Wine
  • Dijon Mustard, made with White Wine.
  • Made in France with a unique blend of Chardonnay, Grey Poupon delivers a piquant and well-rounded flavour.
  • Serving Suggestions: Create wholesome mustard hot pots, glaze your roast ham and create salad dressings. Add Grey Poupon mustard to cheese toasties, macaroni cheese, mashed potato and ham sandwiches for added warmth and flavour.
  • Made with white wine
  • Pack Size: 215g
  • Dating back to 1777, Grey Poupon is recognised as a King amongst mustards. In 1855, its founder, Maurice Grey, was awarded a medal for the production of quality mustard. In 1860, he was honoured by a Royal Appointment. Today Grey Poupon is synonymous with the finest mustard.
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian
  • Halal
  • Kosher
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 215g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mustard Seeds (30%), White Wine (20%) (contains Sulphites), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 1 month. Best Before: see date on jar.

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions: Create wholesome mustard hot pots, glaze your roast ham and create salad dressings. Add Grey Poupon mustard to cheese toasties, macaroni cheese, mashed potato and ham sandwiches for added warmth and flavour.

Distributor address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

215g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion**%* per portion**
Energy640kJ/150kcal64kJ/15kcal<1 %
Fat11.0 g1.1 g2 %
of which saturates0.7 g<0.1 g<1 %
Carbohydrate6.2 g0.6 g<1 %
of which sugars<0.5 g<0.5 g<1 %
Fibre<0.5 g<0.5 gN/A
Protein6.7 g0.7 g1 %
Salt5.8 g0.58 g10 %
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** 1 portion = 10g (pack contains 21 portions) ---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fabulous mustard!

5 stars

Fabulous mustard!

I hate the new jar

5 stars

mustard is lovely- but I really dislike the new shape and weight of the jar.

Usually bought next

Colman's Original English Mustard 170G

£ 1.00
£0.59/100g

Offer

Tesco Creamed Horseradish 185G

£ 0.55
£0.31/100g

Offer

Colman's Horseradish Sauce 136G

£ 1.00
£0.74/100g

Tesco Finest Horseradish Sauce 170G

£ 1.20
£0.71/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here