Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard 215G

Fabulous mustard!
I hate the new jar
mustard is lovely- but I really dislike the new shape and weight of the jar.
Water, Mustard Seeds (30%), White Wine (20%) (contains Sulphites), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 1 month. Best Before: see date on jar.
Product of France
215g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|640kJ/150kcal
|64kJ/15kcal
|<1 %
|Fat
|11.0 g
|1.1 g
|2 %
|of which saturates
|0.7 g
|<0.1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate
|6.2 g
|0.6 g
|<1 %
|of which sugars
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|<1 %
|Fibre
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|N/A
|Protein
|6.7 g
|0.7 g
|1 %
|Salt
|5.8 g
|0.58 g
|10 %
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 portion = 10g (pack contains 21 portions)
|-
|-
|-
