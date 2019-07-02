By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Saxa Table Salt Mini Pot 70G

Saxa Table Salt Mini Pot 70G
£ 0.50
£7.15/kg

Product Description

  • Table Salt
  • For table & cooking
  • Simply unlocks flavour
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Anti-Caking Agent (Sodium Hexacyanoferrate II)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Premier Foods Group Ltd,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Premier Foods Group Ltd,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

70g ℮

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Cap Falls Off - Ruined Breakfast!

1 stars

Recently purchased for a holiday on Norfolk Broads. And so did my sister. Both of us had same incident on separate occasions - cap fell off and ruined meals. If you buy this I would advise taping it on yourself

