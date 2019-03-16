By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes227g

£ 0.30
£1.33/kg
One can
  • Energy242kJ 57kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars9.1g
    10%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 106kJ / 25kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped tomatoes in rich tomato sauce.
  • VINE RIPENED Made with plump tomatoes, hand selected at their sweetest
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato (65%), Concentrated Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

227g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne can (227g)
Energy106kJ / 25kcal242kJ / 57kcal
Fat0.2g0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.0g9.1g
Sugars4.0g9.1g
Fibre0.9g2.0g
Protein1.4g3.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Delicious tinned tomatoes

5 stars

Just tried these for the first time, and as I usually only buy Cirio, wasn't expecting too much, but they are delicious. I've ordered more and will be trying the ones with added herbs too.

