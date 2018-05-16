Nelsons Arnica Cream 30G

Product Description
- Arnica Cream
- A traditional herbal medicinal product used for the symptomatic relief of bruises, based on traditional use only
- THR Certification Mark THR 01175/0397
- Traditionally used for the relief of bruises
- For use on the skin only
- Pack size: 30G
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredient 1g Cream contains 9 mg of Arnica Whole Plant Tincture (1:10) Extraction Solvent Ethanol 57% v/v, Also contains Purified Water, Glyceryl Monostearate & Macrogol Stearate, Apricot Kernel Oil, Theobrama Oil, Glycerol, Cetostearyl Alcohol & PEG-20 Stearate, Cetostearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Palmitate, Glyceryl Monocaprylate, Methyl Parahydroxybenzoate E218, Propyl Parahydroxybenzoate E216
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. Store in original container.Do not use after expiry date shown.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- For use on the skin only.
- Before first use check tube seal is not broken. Pierce tube seal with point in top of cap before use. Adults, the elderly and children: Wash hands before and after use.
- Apply to the affected area 4 times a day, as required.
- Do not use more cream than the label/leaflet tells you to.
- Please read the enclosed package leaflet before use.
Warnings
Name and address
Return to
- A Nelson & Co Limited,
- 5-9 Endeavour Way,
- Wimbledon,
- London,
- SW19 8UH,
- UK.
Net Contents
30g ℮
Safety information
PRECAUTIONS Do not use this product if you are allergic to any of the ingredients or to plants of the Asteraceae/Compositae family (such as daisies, marigolds or artichokes). Do not use this product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Keep away from eyes, mouth and nose. If symptoms worsen, or persist for more than two weeks, a doctor or a qualified healthcare practitioner should be consulted. Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.
