Tesco Pouring Cream Brandy 250Ml
- Energy479kJ 116kcal6%
- Fat10.0g14%
- Saturates6.8g34%
- Sugars4.1g5%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1597kJ / 386kcal
Product Description
- Sweetened pasteurised stabilised whipping cream with French brandy.
- POURING Blended with French brandy for a rich and sweet sauce
- Pouring
- Blended with French brandy for a rich and sweet sauce
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250ml
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (83%), Sugar, French Brandy (6%), Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 8 servings
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|2 tablespoons (30ml)
|Energy
|1597kJ / 386kcal
|479kJ / 116kcal
|Fat
|33.5g
|10.0g
|Saturates
|22.7g
|6.8g
|Carbohydrate
|14.1g
|4.2g
|Sugars
|13.8g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|2.1g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 8 servings.
|-
|-
