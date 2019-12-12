Tesco Chestnuts 400G

Bad buy - tough to peel and poor quality
When peeled some are quite black and inedible others are really tough to peel as there are so many deep grooves and cracks in the kernel it is impossible to remove the bitter inner skin.
Bad chestnuts
More than half of the Spanish chestnuts I bought were bad. Asked for a refund! The Italian nuts I bought last year were much better.
nuts were not ripe and therefore wouldn't cook properly, hence threw them away.
These chestnuts were dried out and gross. They came from Turkey. How about nice, fresh English chestnuts next year?
Beautiful
Delicious and so fresh. A real taste of Christmas
last time 80% of chestnut you delivered were uneatable
Bought 2 nets of these chestnuts and roasted them. Unfortunately the majority of them were bad. Won't be buying again.