By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chestnuts 400G

1.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Chestnuts 400G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

Offer

  • Energy237kJ 56kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 789kJ / 187kcal

Product Description

  • Chestnut in shell.
  • Perfect for roasting. Harvested at the peak of the season for an earthy sweet flavour.
  • Perfect for roasting.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Storage

Consumer advice - to maintain freshness, keep refrigerated after purchase.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 20-25
Using a small, sharp knife, cut a cross into the skin of each nut. Put in a roasting tin and bake until the skins open and the insides are tender.

Preparation and Usage

  • Using a small, sharp knife, cut a cross into the skin of each nut. Put in a roasting tin and bake until the skins open and the insides are tender.

Number of uses

13 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy789kJ / 187kcal237kJ / 56kcal
Fat2.7g0.8g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate36.6g11.0g
Sugars7.0g2.1g
Fibre4.1g1.2g
Protein2.0g0.6g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Bad buy - tough to peel and poor quality

1 stars

When peeled some are quite black and inedible others are really tough to peel as there are so many deep grooves and cracks in the kernel it is impossible to remove the bitter inner skin.

Bad chestnuts

1 stars

More than half of the Spanish chestnuts I bought were bad. Asked for a refund! The Italian nuts I bought last year were much better.

nuts were not ripe and therefore wouldn't cook pro

1 stars

nuts were not ripe and therefore wouldn't cook properly, hence threw them away.

These chestnuts were dried out and gross. They cam

1 stars

These chestnuts were dried out and gross. They came from Turkey. How about nice, fresh English chestnuts next year?

Beautiful

5 stars

Delicious and so fresh. A real taste of Christmas

last time 80% of chestnut you delivered were uneat

2 stars

last time 80% of chestnut you delivered were uneatable

Bought 2 nets of these chestnuts and roasted them.

1 stars

Bought 2 nets of these chestnuts and roasted them. Unfortunately the majority of them were bad. Won't be buying again.

Usually bought next

Tesco Mixed Nuts In Shell 350G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£8.58/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

Offer

Merchant Gourmet Whole Chestnuts 180G

£ 1.20
£6.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Walnuts In Shell 350G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£8.58/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Swede

£ 0.80
£0.80/each

New

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here