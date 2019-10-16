By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Alpro Caramel Soya Dessert 4 X 125G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Alpro Caramel Soya Dessert 4 X 125G
£ 1.55
£0.31/100g
125 g
  • Energy451 kJ 106 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 361 kJ / 85 kcal

Product Description

  • Soya dessert, caramel, with added calcium and vitamins.
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • Good for the planet
  • Alpro® products use less land and water and generate less CO2 than dairy products.
  • Caring for people & planet
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Enjoy plant power
  • Naturally low in fat
  • 100% plant-based
  • Nutritious and a source of high-quality soya protein, contributing to muscle maintenance
  • Easy to digest as naturally lactose free
  • Proterra certified - sustainability non-GMO soya
  • Free from dairy, gluten and wheat
  • Free from colours & preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Naturally low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Hulled Soya Beans (6.4%), Thickeners (Modified Tapioca Starch, Pectin, Carrageenan), Caramel Sauce (Sugar, Water) (1%), Caramelized Raw Cane Sugar, Tri-Calcium Phosphate, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Vitamins (Riboflavin (B2), B12, D2)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Wheat
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Do not freeze.Use before 'best before' date (see top of pack).

Produce of

Made in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • UK 0800 0 188 180
  • ROI 1800 992 878
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com

Net Contents

4 x 125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 361 kJ / 85 kcal
Fat 1.8 g
Saturates 0.3 g
Carbohydrate 13.7 g
Sugars 10.8 g
Fibre 0.5 g
Protein 3.2 g
Salt 0.14 g
D 0.75 µg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
B12 0.38 µg*
Calcium 120 mg*
Lactose0 g
of which -
of which -
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
*=15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Actually really tasty, alpro really has great prod

5 stars

Actually really tasty, alpro really has great products!

Usually bought next

Alpro Vanilla Soya Dessert 4 X 125G

£ 1.55
£0.31/100g

Alpro Chocolate Soya Dessert 4 X 125G

£ 1.55
£0.31/100g

Alpro Soy Dessert With Coconut 4 Pack 125G

£ 1.55
£0.31/100g

Alpro Dark Chocolate Soya Dessert 4X125g

£ 1.55
£0.31/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here