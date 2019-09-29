By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bionsen Deodorant Aluminium Free Roll On 50Ml

Bionsen Deodorant Aluminium Free Roll On 50Ml
  • 24 Hours Mineral Protective Deodorant
  • Bionsen Deodorant is specially formulated with Japanese Thermal Minerals to prevent unpleasant odours and gently deodorise even the most sensitive skin without preventing perspiration. Providing a freshness that last all day.
  • 0% aluminium
  • Japanese thermal minerals
  • Aluminium, paraben & alcohol free
  • Sensitive skin
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 50ML

Aqua, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Zinc PCA*, Dimethicone Copolyol, Parfum, Xanthan Gum, Allantoin, Copper PCA*, Manganese PCA*, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, CI 42090, *Thermal Salt Complex

Made in Republic of San Marino

  • ACDOCO,
  • Customer Services Dept,
  • Manchester,
  • M44 5AX.

  • ACDOCO,
  • Customer Services Dept,
  • Manchester,
  • M44 5AX.
  • Email: helen@acdoco.com
  • www.bionsen.co.uk

50ml ℮

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Avoid...

I wanted to switch to aluminium free antiperspirant and this is the first one I've tried. With great hopes, sadly I need to say it absolutely doesn't work even for 3h, not mentioning 24h.

AVOID

This product was fine when applied but very soon the perfume became overpowering and horrible not only underarm but on my clothes too. I felt unwashed having used it so it went into the bin.

Absolutely splendid deodorant with no rubbish in i

Absolutely splendid deodorant with no rubbish in it, smell’s wonderful also lasts 24-48 hours. I’ve been buying this roll- ons as the spray on deodorant are full of chemicals so if you fancy a change too something more friendly & healthy to the planet and loved ones this product is absolutely fabulous that’s why I gave it 5 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

