Bionsen Deodorant Aluminium Free Roll On 50Ml

Avoid...
I wanted to switch to aluminium free antiperspirant and this is the first one I've tried. With great hopes, sadly I need to say it absolutely doesn't work even for 3h, not mentioning 24h.
AVOID
This product was fine when applied but very soon the perfume became overpowering and horrible not only underarm but on my clothes too. I felt unwashed having used it so it went into the bin.
Absolutely splendid deodorant with no rubbish in i
Absolutely splendid deodorant with no rubbish in it, smell’s wonderful also lasts 24-48 hours. I’ve been buying this roll- ons as the spray on deodorant are full of chemicals so if you fancy a change too something more friendly & healthy to the planet and loved ones this product is absolutely fabulous that’s why I gave it 5 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟