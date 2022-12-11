Mackie's Dairy Honeycombe Ice Cream 1Ltr

Honeycomb Real Dairy Ice Cream

Deliciously smooth, fresh & creamy, sweetened with molten pieces of Mackie's Honeycomb. Enjoy Real Dairy Ice Cream made with the natural goodness of fresh milk & cream using renewable energy, all produced here on our family farm in Aberdeenshire. Just taste and we think you'll agree, nature is a wonderful thing.

We are a Climate Positive Company

Lid - Recycle Rinse - Tub - Recycle

Made with Fresh Milk and Cream Made with Mackie's Honeycomb Pieces Contains no artificial ingredients Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 1000ML

Ingredients

Whole Milk (56%), Whipping Cream (20%), Sugar, Honeycomb (7%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Solids, Glycerine, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Pasteurised Free Range Eggs, Stabilisers (Sodium Alginate and Guar Gum)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

1l

Preparation and Usage