Tesco Spring Fresh Tumble Dryer Sheets 40S

£ 1.25
£3.13/100sheet

Product Description

  • Tumble Dryer Sheets Spring Fresh
  • A datasheet for this product can be obtained from www.product-data.co.uk
  • Soft and fresh Helps to reduce creases
  • Soften clothes and helps make ironing easier by reducing creases and static
  • Soft & fresh
  • Helps to reduce creases
  • This product has not been tested on animals
  • Pack size: 40SHT

Information

Ingredients

30% or more Cationic surfactant 5-15% Non-ionic surfactant, Perfume Less than 5% Benzyl Salicylate, 2-(4-tertbutylbenzyl)propionaldehyde, Hexyl Cinnamaldehyde, Citronellol, Geraniol, Coumarin A datasheet for this product can be obtained from www.product-data.co.uk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry and safe place

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in ----

Preparation and Usage

  • Load Dryer. Place one sheet per load in dryer. Dry clothes as usual. Do not re-use sheet. Dispose of used sheet in the bin. Always dry synthetics on a low heat. Excessive heat or overloading can cause greasy spots to appear. These can be easily removed with soap, soaking the garment and re-washing as normal. Always follow appliance manufacturers instructions

Number of uses

40 Washes

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Keep out of reach of children. After use, wash hands and dry thoroughly. People with sensitive or damaged skin should avoid prolonged contact with the product. Not to be used on children's sleepwear or any garment labelled as flame resistant as it may reduce the effectiveness of the flame resistance. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this should occur rinse immediately with plenty of water. Seek medical advice if irritation persists. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

40 sheets

Safety information

Warning Keep out of reach of children. After use, wash hands and dry thoroughly. People with sensitive or damaged skin should avoid prolonged contact with the product. Not to be used on children's sleepwear or any garment labelled as flame resistant as it may reduce the effectiveness of the flame resistance. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this should occur rinse immediately with plenty of water. Seek medical advice if irritation persists. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Smells fresh

5 stars

Smells fresh

25% price hike!

2 stars

These were good until you suddenly put the cost up by 25%!

Lovely smell

5 stars

Great smell, long lasting

