Tesco Spring Fresh Tumble Dryer Sheets 40S

25% price hike!
These were good until you suddenly put the cost up by 25%!
Lovely smell
Great smell, long lasting
30% or more Cationic surfactant 5-15% Non-ionic surfactant, Perfume Less than 5% Benzyl Salicylate, 2-(4-tertbutylbenzyl)propionaldehyde, Hexyl Cinnamaldehyde, Citronellol, Geraniol, Coumarin A datasheet for this product can be obtained from www.product-data.co.uk
Store in a cool, dry and safe place
Produced in the U.K., Packed in ----
40 Washes
Carton. Card widely recycled
40 sheets
Warning Keep out of reach of children. After use, wash hands and dry thoroughly. People with sensitive or damaged skin should avoid prolonged contact with the product. Not to be used on children's sleepwear or any garment labelled as flame resistant as it may reduce the effectiveness of the flame resistance. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this should occur rinse immediately with plenty of water. Seek medical advice if irritation persists. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
