Braun Lf40 Thermoscan Lens Filters X40

Great features
I brought thistles month and it's so each to use on a wriggly 7 week old baby
Great Gadget
Having a thermometer in the house for us, is very important and I was able to order today and pick up from my nearest store, the replacement filters needed for the thermometer
it does what i says
it does just what it says
Good value
Although the Braun Thermoscan Digital Ear Thermometer comes with filters I got these at the same time as eventually I'll need some more. Easily clip on and off
Simple to use no stress for baby
Having tried various ways of taking baby temperature - all stressing baby and parent alike. This product is simple and baby even seems to enjoy the quiet beep it gives to say completed after 3 seconds. Simple to use. Recommended.
Perfect for the job
Love the fact that the packaging slots nicely into the cover so that you can easily slot them on the scanner without having to touch them.
Easy to use
These are easy to use with the Braun ear thermometer
Good quality
Good quality. Very pleased