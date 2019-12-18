By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Braun Lf40 Thermoscan Lens Filters X40

5(8)Write a review
£ 6.00
£0.15/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Hygiene cap ear thermometer cover
  • Replacement lens filters available
  • Prevent the lens from scratches & impurities, which may effect accuracy
  • Suitable for all Braun thermoscan ear thermometers
  • Patents: www.kaz.com/patents/braun

  • The Braun Thermoscan lens filters are suitable for all Braun thermoscan ear thermometers. They prevent the lens from scratches and impurities which may effect the accuracy. They must be replaced after every use to ensure hygiene which will practically eliminate the risk of transferring germs. These lens filters come in a pack of 40.

  • Braun certified covers help protects against cross contamination and promote accurate readings
  • Not for individual sale
  • Safe and hygienic
  • 0% bisphenol A and latex rubber

Information

Produce of

Made in USA

Preparation and Usage

  • For use with IRT6520, 6500, 6030, 6020, 4520, 4020, 3520, 3030, 3020

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children

Name and address

  • Hot (UK) Ltd,
  • 1-4 Jessops Riverside,
  • 800 Brightside Lane,
  • Sheffield,
  • S9 2RX,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • www.hot-europe.com

Safety information

View more safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great features

5 stars

I brought thistles month and it's so each to use on a wriggly 7 week old baby

Great Gadget

4 stars

Having a thermometer in the house for us, is very important and I was able to order today and pick up from my nearest store, the replacement filters needed for the thermometer

it does what i says

5 stars

it does just what it says

Good value

4 stars

Although the Braun Thermoscan Digital Ear Thermometer comes with filters I got these at the same time as eventually I'll need some more. Easily clip on and off

Simple to use no stress for baby

5 stars

Having tried various ways of taking baby temperature - all stressing baby and parent alike. This product is simple and baby even seems to enjoy the quiet beep it gives to say completed after 3 seconds. Simple to use. Recommended.

Perfect for the job

5 stars

Love the fact that the packaging slots nicely into the cover so that you can easily slot them on the scanner without having to touch them.

Easy to use

5 stars

These are easy to use with the Braun ear thermometer

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality. Very pleased

