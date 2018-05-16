Allinson Bakers Grade Very Strong White Flour 1.5Kg

Product Description
- White Very Strong Bread Flour.
- Make this delightfully indulgent White Plait Loaf at BakingMad.com/bread
- Throwers, Kneaders and folders, we know nothing compares to homemade.
- Prepare your surface, awaken the possibilities and get ready to delight.
- As you pull your bake out of the oven and the warming aroma travels through your home, you know this bake will be one to be proud of.
- Canadian wheat for improved rise
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 1.5kg
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See top of pack.
Produce of
Milled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Pair with Allinson's Easy Bake Yeast for the best results every time
Name and address
- Allinson Flour,
- Western House,
- Lynchwood,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Return to
- If you'd like to contact us about our products, please visit: www.allinsonflour.co.uk
- Or write to us at:
- Allinson Flour,
- Western House,
- Lynchwood,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Net Contents
1.5kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1485kJ/350kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|Of which saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|67g
|Of which sugars
|2.1g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|Protein
|14g
|Salt
|0.03g
