Allinson Bakers Grade Very Strong White Flour 1.5Kg

Allinson Bakers Grade Very Strong White Flour 1.5Kg
£ 2.00
£1.34/kg

Product Description

  • White Very Strong Bread Flour.
  • Make this delightfully indulgent White Plait Loaf at BakingMad.com/bread
  • Throwers, Kneaders and folders, we know nothing compares to homemade.
  • Prepare your surface, awaken the possibilities and get ready to delight.
  • As you pull your bake out of the oven and the warming aroma travels through your home, you know this bake will be one to be proud of.
  • Canadian wheat for improved rise
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See top of pack.

Produce of

Milled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Pair with Allinson's Easy Bake Yeast for the best results every time

Name and address

  • Allinson Flour,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Return to

  • If you'd like to contact us about our products, please visit: www.allinsonflour.co.uk
  • Or write to us at:
  • Allinson Flour,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1485kJ/350kcal
Fat 2.2g
Of which saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrate 67g
Of which sugars 2.1g
Fibre 2.9g
Protein 14g
Salt 0.03g

