Emmi Caffe Latte Cappuccino 230Ml

Write a review
Emmi Caffe Latte Cappuccino 230Ml
£ 1.50
£0.65/100ml

Product Description

  • Pasteurised Iced Coffee with cocoa.
  • Hi there, this is Emmi Caffѐ Latte! The perfect refreshment and your daily cup of inspiration - for those who enjoy life to the fullest. All our coffee beans are grown exclusively on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Farms. Have a lovely day!
  • Caffeine content: 80 mg per cup.
  • I'm pretty smooth!
  • A barista's masterpiece with freshly roasted Arabica coffee
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230ml

Information

Ingredients

78% Semi-Skimmed Milk (1.5% Fat), 17% Freshly Brewed Arabica Coffee*, Sugar, 0.2% Cocoa Powder, Stabiliser (E339), Thickener: Carrageenan, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before: see lid.

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Distributor address

  • Emmi Deutschland GmbH,
  • Teelbruch 122,
  • D-45219 Essen.

Return to

  • service@emmi.com
  • 0080 0090 00100
  • emmi-caffelatte.com

Net Contents

230ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 270 kJ
-(63 kcal)
Fat 1,2 g
of which saturates 0,7 g
Carbohydrate 10,0 g
of which sugars 10,0 g
Protein 3,0 g
Salt 0,15 g

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

