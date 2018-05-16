Emmi Caffe Latte Cappuccino 230Ml

Product Description
- Pasteurised Iced Coffee with cocoa.
- Hi there, this is Emmi Caffѐ Latte! The perfect refreshment and your daily cup of inspiration - for those who enjoy life to the fullest. All our coffee beans are grown exclusively on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Farms. Have a lovely day!
- Caffeine content: 80 mg per cup.
- I'm pretty smooth!
- A barista's masterpiece with freshly roasted Arabica coffee
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 230ml
Information
Ingredients
78% Semi-Skimmed Milk (1.5% Fat), 17% Freshly Brewed Arabica Coffee*, Sugar, 0.2% Cocoa Powder, Stabiliser (E339), Thickener: Carrageenan, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before: see lid.
Produce of
Made in Switzerland
Distributor address
- Emmi Deutschland GmbH,
- Teelbruch 122,
- D-45219 Essen.
Return to
- service@emmi.com
- 0080 0090 00100
- emmi-caffelatte.com
Net Contents
230ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|270 kJ
|-
|(63 kcal)
|Fat
|1,2 g
|of which saturates
|0,7 g
|Carbohydrate
|10,0 g
|of which sugars
|10,0 g
|Protein
|3,0 g
|Salt
|0,15 g
