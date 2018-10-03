By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Listerine Teeth & Gum Mouthwash 500Ml

3(2)Write a review
Product Description

  • Teeth & Gum Defence Fresh Mint Mouthwash
  • Used twice daily, Listerine® Teeth & Gum Defence provides protection for healthy teeth and gums and a 3x longer lasting clean feeling than brushing alone. Clinically proven to:
  • Strengthen teeth to protect against cavities
  • Reduce plaque to keep gums healthy and even work below the gumline
  • Freshen breath
  • For stronger teeth and healthy gums
  • With fluoride for stronger teeth reduces plaque and even works below the gumline
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

(PR-014046], Aqua, Alcohol, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Saccharin, Eucalyptol, Methyl Salicylate, Aroma, Thymol, Sodium Fluoride, Menthol, Sodium Benzoate, CI 47005, CI 42053, Contains Sodium Fluoride (220 ppm F)

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Especially effective when used morning and evening after brushing. Pour 20 ml (4 x 5 ml teaspoonfuls) into a glass, rinse around teeth and gums for 30 seconds, then spit out.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for use in children under 12 years. Do not swallow.
  • If swallowed, get medical help. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients.
  • Stop use and ask a dentist if oral irritation occurs. Keep out of the reach of children.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson EAME Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • UK,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
  • Airton Road,

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Consumer Services EAME Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • UK,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline: 0808 238 9999
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
  • Airton Road,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • Careline: 1800 22 0044

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

It was a great taste

5 stars

It was a great taste

Tastes horrible

1 stars

It says fresh mint but does not taste like mint at all, it was awful. I would not recommend this product!!!

