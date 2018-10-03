Listerine Teeth & Gum Mouthwash 500Ml

It was a great taste
Tastes horrible
It says fresh mint but does not taste like mint at all, it was awful. I would not recommend this product!!!
(PR-014046], Aqua, Alcohol, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Saccharin, Eucalyptol, Methyl Salicylate, Aroma, Thymol, Sodium Fluoride, Menthol, Sodium Benzoate, CI 47005, CI 42053, Contains Sodium Fluoride (220 ppm F)
Made in the EU
12 Years
500ml ℮
Not suitable for use in children under 12 years. Do not swallow. If swallowed, get medical help. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Stop use and ask a dentist if oral irritation occurs. Keep out of the reach of children.
