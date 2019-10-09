Dolmio Tomato & Cheese Pasta Bake 500G
Product Description
- Tomato and cheese sauce.
- For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
- Dolmio believes in the value of sharing a meal together. This sauce helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. Why not serve with a side salad or your favourite veg.
- Serves 4
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (74%), Tomato Paste (11%), Onions, Cheddar Cheese (from Milk) (2.8%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Mascarpone Cheese (from Milk) (1.4%), White Wine, Salt, Basil (0.5%), White Wine Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
After opening, refrigerated for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Bring on the bake!
- Simply cook your choice of pasta and place in an ovenproof dish. Pour over your Dolmio Sauce for Pasta Bake, stir through and sprinkle with cheese. Bake in a hot oven at 200C/Gas Mark 6 for 20 mins until the cheese has melted.
- We recommend 100g of dry pasta per person.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.dolmio.com
- IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.dolmio.ie
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (125g) (%*)
|Energy
|244kJ 58kcal
|305kJ (4%) 73kcal (4%)
|Fat
|1.5g
|1.9g (3%)
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|1.1g (6%)
|Carbohydrate
|8.5g
|11g (4%)
|of which sugars
|6.2g
|7.8g (9%)
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|1.9g
|2.4g (5%)
|Salt
|0.78g
|0.98g (16%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
