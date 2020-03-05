By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Duck Fresh Brush Starter Kit

2(6)Write a review
Duck Fresh Brush Starter Kit
£ 4.00
£4.00/each
  • All it takes to remove stains is a little brushing and a little flushing with my Duck® Fresh Brush
  • Flushables toilet bowl cleaner pads. Simply wet the pad with toilet water to activate the in bowl toilet cleaner, scrub the bowl and flush the pad. So, let's review: just brush, flush and say
  • goodbye to stains and bathroom germs. And then give a big quacking hello to a great scent. Getting your toilet clean and smelling fresh isn't rocket science, it's Duck® Science. This loo cleaner starter kit contains storage holder, handle and 4 Duck flushable cleansing pads. Also available in 12 count refill.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • A duck toilet cleaner that helps to remove toilet stains with ease
  • Button on Duck Fresh Brush holder allows you to easily dispose and flush cleaning pads in toilet bowl
  • A toilet cleaner that provides powerful foaming clean action, alongside a fresh citrus scent when in contact with toilet water
  • Duck Fresh Brush Starter Pack contains 1 handle and 4 Duck flushable cleansing pads

Information

Ingredients

Contains: Alcohols, C10-16, ethoxylated, sulphates, sodium salts Alcohols, C12-15, ethoxylated

Preparation and Usage

  • HOW TO ASSEMBLE:
  • 1. Push together 2 handle pieces until tabs lock. Assembly is permanent.
  • 2. Cut open pouch. Break 1 of the 4 pads and close pouch with resealable tape.
  • 3. To insert cleaning pad, slide blue button forward, insert pad & slide button back. Button will click when closed.
  • 4. Assemble the holder by clipping the 2 pieces together.

Warnings

  • Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye damage. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor/physician. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Wear eye protection. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Contains: Alcohols, C10

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

Return to

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

Safety information

View more safety information

Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye damage. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor/physician. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Wear eye protection. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Contains: Alcohols, C10

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Good product

4 stars

I have had this for years, as I can't stand brushes. This does the trick, and then can be flushed down the loo.

Great and easy to use

5 stars

Easy to use and no mess left behind

Useless

1 stars

I absolutely agree with the previous reviews on this page. I have also been using the toilet brushes for years and I use them in my job (I own my own cleaning business) but the new brushes just fall apart once they hit the water!!!!! They are rubbish now and you should totally listen to your customers and put them back to how they used to be. I will be expecting some kind of recompense as I say they have been useless and not worth a penny let alone what I actually paid for them.

Used to be great - now useless

1 stars

Have used these for years and they've been great. However they've changed something and now they are useless! They fall apart and disintegrate as soon as you start using them. Glad to see I'm not the only one experiencing this. Please go back to the way they were - there was nothing wrong with them!

New formula is rubbish

1 stars

New formula is rubbish. They all fall apart, the actual fresh brush snapped. I contacted Duck and they said not to use them and they would get back to me and organise replacements, but heard nothing as yet. The old product was great, change it back. So no, I wouldn't recommend it at the moment. If they change it back, then yes I would recommend it.

New formula is useless

1 stars

These were great but now fall to pieces in the toilet as soon you even start to scrub, I thought I had a duff pack but the second lot is just as bad. I've been using these for years with no problem, I don't know what you've changed but please change it back.

Usually bought next

Duck Fresh Brush Refill 12 Pack

£ 2.50
£0.21/each

Offer

Tesco Thick Bleach 24 Hour Citrus750ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.39
£0.52/litre

Aldi Price Match

Duck Fresh Disc Refill Lime 2 X 36Ml

£ 5.00
£6.95/100ml

Harpic Power Plus Toilet Cleaner 8 Active Tablets

£ 2.50
£0.31/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here