Duck Fresh Brush Starter Kit

Good product
I have had this for years, as I can't stand brushes. This does the trick, and then can be flushed down the loo.
Great and easy to use
Easy to use and no mess left behind
Useless
I absolutely agree with the previous reviews on this page. I have also been using the toilet brushes for years and I use them in my job (I own my own cleaning business) but the new brushes just fall apart once they hit the water!!!!! They are rubbish now and you should totally listen to your customers and put them back to how they used to be. I will be expecting some kind of recompense as I say they have been useless and not worth a penny let alone what I actually paid for them.
Used to be great - now useless
Have used these for years and they've been great. However they've changed something and now they are useless! They fall apart and disintegrate as soon as you start using them. Glad to see I'm not the only one experiencing this. Please go back to the way they were - there was nothing wrong with them!
New formula is rubbish
New formula is rubbish. They all fall apart, the actual fresh brush snapped. I contacted Duck and they said not to use them and they would get back to me and organise replacements, but heard nothing as yet. The old product was great, change it back. So no, I wouldn't recommend it at the moment. If they change it back, then yes I would recommend it.
New formula is useless
These were great but now fall to pieces in the toilet as soon you even start to scrub, I thought I had a duff pack but the second lot is just as bad. I've been using these for years with no problem, I don't know what you've changed but please change it back.