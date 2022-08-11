Spray Carnation Bqt(M)

Beautiful
Received my carnations with my delivery today they are absolutely beautiful. Really made up with them will certainly order them again.
NO FRESH FLOWERS
WHERE ARE THE FLOWERS ? ROSES CARNATIONS FRESH? i AM DISABLED AND THE FLOWERS BRIGHTEN UP MY WEEK /
Disappointed
I have been buying these carnations for a long long time. They last a good two weeks, sometimes more. Very pleased with quality. But what happened with quantiy ??? Usually 12 stems in a bunch. This week bought 2 bunches, 1 bunch had 6 stems, the other had 8. That's why I only have it 3stars otherwise would have got the full 5
Beautiful fresh flowers
Beautiful fresh flowers. Buds continued to open and last for 2 weeks. I know the colours will vary but those delivered were a gorgeous deep pink.
Excelent!!!
More dead heads than flowers
Same as other reviews, flowers didn’t last 4 days, more dead heads than actual flowers by the 4th day. Which is a shame, as they are normally a good buy.
terrible quality
I don't know what's happened to the quality of these but it's really gone downhill. I've been buying these regularly for quite a while. They used to be good quality and last at least 2 weeks but now they barely last 3 days. You've had my last order for these Tesco. get your act together
Terrible....
The same as other reviews... dreadful! The flowers never 'flowered' just dead heads. What an earth has happened? These used to be really nice, wont buy again.
Mostly dead flower heads!
These flowers arrived in an awful condition, mostly dead flower heads or broken. The label proudly announced "14 days guaranteed freshness", but these only made it to our garden recycling bin! I can't believe that Tesco's hadn't noticed the state of them. Truly awful quality.
will not buy the same again!
it was terrible quality ,lasted just about 4 days.your carnations you sold befor the offer were great i would have them every 2 weeks with my order