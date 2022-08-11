We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Spray Carnation Bqt(M)

image 1 of Spray Carnation Bqt(M)

Colour may vary. Vase not included

£2.50
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • Spray Carnations
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: MIX A(Carnation Spray, Tesco Flower Food).

Storage

Care: Fill a vase with 1 litre of water and add flower food, where provided. Diagonally cut 2cm from each steam and remove leaves below water level. Keep the vase topped up with clean water.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Pollen, dyed or painted products may stain.Caution: Rose stems may have thorns present.Caution: Keep away from children and pets.Caution: Narcissi are harmful if eaten.Caution: Lilies harmful to cats if eaten..Caution: Berries are harmful if eaten.Warning: Harmful if eaten/skin allergen..Warning: Toxic if eaten/skin and eye irritant..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 per unit

Safety information

17 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Beautiful

5 stars

Received my carnations with my delivery today they are absolutely beautiful. Really made up with them will certainly order them again.

NO FRESH FLOWERS

5 stars

WHERE ARE THE FLOWERS ? ROSES CARNATIONS FRESH? i AM DISABLED AND THE FLOWERS BRIGHTEN UP MY WEEK /

Disappointed

3 stars

I have been buying these carnations for a long long time. They last a good two weeks, sometimes more. Very pleased with quality. But what happened with quantiy ??? Usually 12 stems in a bunch. This week bought 2 bunches, 1 bunch had 6 stems, the other had 8. That's why I only have it 3stars otherwise would have got the full 5

Beautiful fresh flowers

5 stars

Beautiful fresh flowers. Buds continued to open and last for 2 weeks. I know the colours will vary but those delivered were a gorgeous deep pink.

Excelent!!!

5 stars

Excelent!!!

More dead heads than flowers

2 stars

Same as other reviews, flowers didn’t last 4 days, more dead heads than actual flowers by the 4th day. Which is a shame, as they are normally a good buy.

terrible quality

2 stars

I don't know what's happened to the quality of these but it's really gone downhill. I've been buying these regularly for quite a while. They used to be good quality and last at least 2 weeks but now they barely last 3 days. You've had my last order for these Tesco. get your act together

Terrible....

1 stars

The same as other reviews... dreadful! The flowers never 'flowered' just dead heads. What an earth has happened? These used to be really nice, wont buy again.

Mostly dead flower heads!

2 stars

These flowers arrived in an awful condition, mostly dead flower heads or broken. The label proudly announced "14 days guaranteed freshness", but these only made it to our garden recycling bin! I can't believe that Tesco's hadn't noticed the state of them. Truly awful quality.

will not buy the same again!

1 stars

it was terrible quality ,lasted just about 4 days.your carnations you sold befor the offer were great i would have them every 2 weeks with my order

1-10 of 17 reviews

