Sharwoods Stir Fry Sweet & Sour Sauce 195G

The best sweet and sour sauce ever I use it mainly with battered chicken but also very good with other meat
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Water, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Pineapple Juice (3%), Salt, Ginger Purée, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.Best Before End: See Cap
Product of the UK
This jar contains approximately 2 portions
195g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/2 Jar (98g) as sold
|Energy (kJ)
|450kJ
|439kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|106kcal
|104kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|25.1g
|24.5g
|of which Sugars
|20.1g
|19.6g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Salt
|1.28g
|1.25g
|-
|-
