Sharwoods Stir Fry Hoi Sin & Spring Onion Sauce 195G
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Product Description
- Hoisin & Spring Onion Stir Fry Sauce
- Chilli rating - 1
- No added MSG
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 195g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomatoes, Sugar, Soya Bean Purée, Light Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soya Bean Extract, Wheat Flour, Sugar), Barley Malt Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Muscovado Sugar, Spring Onions (1%), Spices, Brandy (contains Colour (E150a)), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sesame Oil, Salt, Vegetable Bouillon (Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Palm Fat, Celery Powder, Onion Powder, Ground Parsley, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Spices (contain Celery Seeds), Garlic Powder), Flavourings (contain Wheat, Mustard), Onion Powder
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.Best Before End: See Cap
Produce of
Product of the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- Fry 500g of chicken and veg until thoroughly cooked. Add sauce, stir and heat through.
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- For information call 0800 022 3390 (ROI 1800 93 2814) Or write to us at:
- Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Net Contents
195g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/2 Jar (98g) as sold
|Energy (kJ)
|444kJ
|434kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|105kcal
|103kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|1.6g
|of which Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|20.5g
|20.0g
|of which Sugars
|16.0g
|15.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Salt
|1.70g
|1.66g
|This jar contains approximately 2 portions
|-
|-
