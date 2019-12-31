By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sharwoods Stir Fry Hoi Sin & Spring Onion Sauce 195G

£ 1.50
£0.77/100g

Offer

Per 1/2 jar (98g) as sold
  • Energy434kJ 103kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • Hoisin & Spring Onion Stir Fry Sauce
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • No added MSG
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 195g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes, Sugar, Soya Bean Purée, Light Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soya Bean Extract, Wheat Flour, Sugar), Barley Malt Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Muscovado Sugar, Spring Onions (1%), Spices, Brandy (contains Colour (E150a)), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sesame Oil, Salt, Vegetable Bouillon (Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Palm Fat, Celery Powder, Onion Powder, Ground Parsley, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Spices (contain Celery Seeds), Garlic Powder), Flavourings (contain Wheat, Mustard), Onion Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.Best Before End: See Cap

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions:
  • Fry 500g of chicken and veg until thoroughly cooked. Add sauce, stir and heat through.
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • For information call 0800 022 3390 (ROI 1800 93 2814) Or write to us at:
  • Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

195g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 1/2 Jar (98g) as sold
Energy (kJ)444kJ434kJ
Energy (kcal)105kcal103kcal
Fat 1.6g1.6g
of which Saturates 0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrates20.5g20.0g
of which Sugars 16.0g15.6g
Fibre 0.9g0.9g
Protein 1.7g1.7g
Salt 1.70g1.66g
