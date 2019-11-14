Tesco Family Tiramisu 500G

GIVE ME THE TUMMY TINGLES!
so YUMMYYYY and DELISHUSHHHHH MMMMMM IM MY TUM TUM
FAB-U-LUSS!
DEEELISHUSS!
Half missing
It tasted okay but half of it was missing and the packet was not opened or damaged. This has never happened to me before and I am not happy.
Perfectly delicious.
What more can one say. If you love Tiramisu then this is the one for you . Mind you - it serves 6.
Didn't enjoy as much as I used to.
I wouldn't normally complain about too much booze but I didn't really enjoy it on this occasion. It seemed like the sponge was soaked to much for me. I like the cream topping though.
really delicious
Wonderful
This is my all time favourite desert. The flavour lasts for ages in my mouth. Mmmmmmm
The best tiramisu i’ve Tasted
Lovely
Tastes like it was made in Italy. Lovely.