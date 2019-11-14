By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Family Tiramisu 500G

4(9)Write a review
Tesco Family Tiramisu 500G
£ 2.50
£0.50/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy868kJ 207kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates6.2g
    31%
  • Sugars15.6g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1046kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • Layered dessert made with coffee soaked sponge, mascarpone full fat soft cheese and Marsala wine, with a cocoa dusting.
  • Tesco Tiramisu. Sponge soaked in coffee and Marsala wine topped with creamy mascarpone. Our chefs crafted this recipe for an authentic Italian dessert, produced in the Como province of Italy.
  • Sponge soaked in coffee and Marsala wine topped with creamy mascarpone
  • Sponge soaked in coffee and Marsala wine topped with creamy mascarpone
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Water, Glucose, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (7%), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Pasteurised Egg, Alcohol, Marsala Wine (1%), Corn Starch, Cocoa Powder, Coffee Powder, Lemon Fibre, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Thickener (Carrageenan), Coffee Extract, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and hazelnut. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1046kJ / 249kcal868kJ / 207kcal
Fat8.9g7.4g
Saturates7.5g6.2g
Carbohydrate37.7g31.3g
Sugars18.8g15.6g
Fibre1.6g1.3g
Protein3.7g3.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

GIVE ME THE TUMMY TINGLES!

5 stars

so YUMMYYYY and DELISHUSHHHHH MMMMMM IM MY TUM TUM

FAB-U-LUSS!

5 stars

DEEELISHUSS!

Half missing

1 stars

It tasted okay but half of it was missing and the packet was not opened or damaged. This has never happened to me before and I am not happy.

Perfectly delicious.

5 stars

What more can one say. If you love Tiramisu then this is the one for you . Mind you - it serves 6.

Didn't enjoy as much as I used to.

2 stars

I wouldn't normally complain about too much booze but I didn't really enjoy it on this occasion. It seemed like the sponge was soaked to much for me. I like the cream topping though.

really delicious

5 stars

really delicious

Wonderful

5 stars

This is my all time favourite desert. The flavour lasts for ages in my mouth. Mmmmmmm

The best tiramisu i’ve Tasted

5 stars

The best tiramisu i’ve Tasted

Lovely

5 stars

Tastes like it was made in Italy. Lovely.

Usually bought next

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Tesco Strawberry Trifle 600G

£ 2.50
£0.42/100g

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco Raspberry Trifle 600G

£ 2.50
£0.42/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here