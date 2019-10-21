By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Plain Ciabatta Each

1(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Plain Ciabatta Each
£ 1.60
£1.60/each
1/6 of a ciabatta
  • Energy506kJ 120kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1178kJ / 279kcal

Product Description

  • Ciabatta bread with extra virgin olive oil (4%).
  • Made from a slowly fermented dough, enriched with rich extra virgin olive oil (4%) for a light, airy texture and distinctive rich flavour. Hand shaped and then baked for a deliciously crisp crust. A great accompaniment to antipasti.
  • (FOP) *Made with extra virgin olive oil (4%) for a light, soft texture. Hand shaped and baked for a deliciously crisp crust. (SOP) Made from a slowly fermented dough, enriched with extra virgin olive oil (4%) for a light, airy texture and distinctive rich flavour. Hand shaped and then baked for a deliciously crisp crust. A great accompaniment to antipasti.
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (4%), Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Sugar, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 8-10 mins
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a ciabatta (43g)
Energy1178kJ / 279kcal506kJ / 120kcal
Fat5.0g2.1g
Saturates1.0g0.4g
Carbohydrate46.8g20.1g
Sugars2.6g1.1g
Fibre2.9g1.2g
Protein10.2g4.4g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed

1 stars

Possibly the worst bread I have ever put in my mouth. An embarrassment to the finest label. No chewyness, bland powdery texture and a flakey papery crust

product issue

1 stars

Texture and taste has changed from last week, Use by date 4th May .

