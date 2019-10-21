Tesco Finest Plain Ciabatta Each

Disappointed
Possibly the worst bread I have ever put in my mouth. An embarrassment to the finest label. No chewyness, bland powdery texture and a flakey papery crust
product issue
Texture and taste has changed from last week, Use by date 4th May .
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1178kJ / 279kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (4%), Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Sugar, Yeast.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place Store in a cool dry place.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 8-10 mins
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 6 servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a ciabatta (43g)
|Energy
|1178kJ / 279kcal
|506kJ / 120kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|46.8g
|20.1g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|10.2g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like you
Possibly the worst bread I have ever put in my mouth. An embarrassment to the finest label. No chewyness, bland powdery texture and a flakey papery crust
Texture and taste has changed from last week, Use by date 4th May .