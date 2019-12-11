Sharwoods Stir Fry Black Bean Sauce 195G

Blandest sauce ever created
Bland no taste at all. Used a whole jar for 2 people and still no taste!! Wouldn't bother wasting money on this! Blue Dragon defo more flavour
Water, Sugar, Dark Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soya Bean Extract, Sugar, Wheat Flour), Black Beans (5%) (Black Soya Beans, Salt), Ginger Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Fried Onions (Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Onion, Salt), Spices, Garlic Purée, Acid (Acetic Acid), Toasted Sesame Oil
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.Best Before End: See Cap
Product of the UK
This jar contains approximately 2 portions
195g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/2 Jar (98g) as sold
|Energy (kJ)
|258kJ
|253kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|61kcal
|60kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|1.3g
|of which Saturates
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|10.2g
|10.0g
|of which Sugars
|6.6g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Salt
|1.80g
|1.76g
