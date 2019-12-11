By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sharwoods Stir Fry Black Bean Sauce 195G

1(1)Write a review
Sharwoods Stir Fry Black Bean Sauce 195G
£ 1.50
£0.77/100g

Offer

Per 1/2 jar (98g) as sold
  • Energy253kJ 60kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • Black Bean Stir Fry Sauce
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • No added MSG
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 195g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Dark Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soya Bean Extract, Sugar, Wheat Flour), Black Beans (5%) (Black Soya Beans, Salt), Ginger Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Fried Onions (Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Onion, Salt), Spices, Garlic Purée, Acid (Acetic Acid), Toasted Sesame Oil

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.Best Before End: See Cap

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions:
  • Fry 500g of chicken and veg until thoroughly cooked. Add sauce, stir and heat through.
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • For information call 0800 022 3390 (ROI 1800 93 2814) or write to use at:
  • Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

195g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 1/2 Jar (98g) as sold
Energy (kJ)258kJ253kJ
Energy (kcal)61kcal60kcal
Fat 1.3g1.3g
of which Saturates 0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrates10.2g10.0g
of which Sugars 6.6g6.4g
Fibre 1.0g1.0g
Protein 1.7g1.7g
Salt 1.80g1.76g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Blandest sauce ever created

1 stars

Bland no taste at all. Used a whole jar for 2 people and still no taste!! Wouldn't bother wasting money on this! Blue Dragon defo more flavour

