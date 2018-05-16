Oral-B Essential Floss Mint Waxed 50M

- Oral-B Essential dental floss provides advanced flossing action for a fresh, clean feeling in your mouth. Its advanced, 2-layered design provides superior strength, easy handling, and comfort.
- Gentle on fingers and gums
- Satin-like texture
- Easily slides so you can reach the tightest spots
- Mint flavour
- Thin and easy to slide through hollow core technology
- Promotes easy flossing even between tight teeth
- Pack size: 50M
Information
Produce of
Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Wind 5 centimeter of floss around your middle fingers. Gently glide floss between teeth to the gum line. Curve the floss to contact as much of the tooth as possible. Gently move the floss up and down. Use a fresh section of the floss for each tooth. Used morning or evening after brushing your teeth, Oral-B Floss helps your gums and teeth stay healthy.
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Procter & Gamble,
- Weybridge,
- Surrey KT13 OXP,
- UK
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK,
- Weybridge,
- Surrey,
- KT13 0XP,
- UK
- 0800 731 1792
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Net Contents
50 ℮
Safety information
