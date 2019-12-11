By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(7)Write a review
Oral-B 123 Indicator 35 Medium Toothbrush
  • Oral-B 123 Indicator manual toothrbush with comfort grip and blue indicator bristles that fade halfway so you know when to replace your toothbrush.
  • Ergonomically designed handle for comfort and control
  • Polished end-rounded bristles are gentle on teeth and gums
  • Toothbrush with medium bristles
  • Oral-B, #1 toothbrush brand used by dentists worldwide

  • Not intended for children 3 years and under.

this is for testing

3 stars

Ergonomically designed handle for comfort and control Polished end-rounded bristles are gentle on teeth and gums

great

5 stars

because there are no plastic bits just bristles and they are not like the cheap rubbish just good quality manual toothbrush that does not claim to be new and improved and end up as a waste of money.

A GREAT LITTLE TOOTH BRUSH SMALL ENOUGH TO GET IN

5 stars

A GREAT LITTLE TOOTH BRUSH SMALL ENOUGH TO GET IN ALL CORNERS OF MY MOUTH, MY DENTIST HAS SAID HOW MUCH BETTER MY TEETH ARE SINCE I CHANGED TO THE ORAL-B 123 INDICATOR BRUSH, I LOVE IT AND ITS ON OFFER THANK YOU.

Brilliantly simple

5 stars

My dentist asks about the secret of my well-cleaned teeth and healthy gums. It's this brush! I have used it for years because it is small enough to fit easily into my mouth and around the back of my teeth, even and gentle enough not to open up gum recessions and it is simple to see when you need to change it. What more could I want?

This product is awesome

3 stars

I like this product very much and its well to use and very soft brush for our teeth. i will recommend to all to use this product.

Please bring back the Indicator SOFT 35

4 stars

I have been using Oral-B since i can remember and the Oral-B Indicator size 35 is the perfect manual toothbrush for my small mouth. I am so disappointed that they only have Medium now, that is really too hard for my gums. I simply love the Soft version and i still do not understand why it is not available anymore. I am very sad.

My favourite toothbrush ever

5 stars

I love this tooth brush and it always disappoints me when its not in stock in my local convenience store. Please dont ever discontinue it. Everyone has their brush that suits them best and this is mine. Everything else is a poor comparison.

