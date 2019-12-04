Lurpak Slightly Salted Spreadable 500G

recommended
Love Lurpak, I changed to country life which is okay but I 've gone back to lurpak.
Just marvellous
Just marvellous
It was good
It was good
2nd Best spreadable butter out there.
Nice butter but Lurpak with Olive oil is better. Unfortunatly Tesco no longer do it, but the other big Supermarkets do, which is a shame.
rubbish
there is so much oil in this product it would be used on door hinges
Best butter you can buy, whole family enjoy this
Best butter you can buy, whole family enjoy this
the best butter
the best ever ,i use it to spread in bread,for cupcake,and other
Great product
Great product