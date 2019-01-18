By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ferrero Kinder Happy Hippo Single 20.7G

Ferrero Kinder Happy Hippo Single 20.7G
£ 0.24
£1.16/100g

Product Description

  • Crispy Wafer Biscuit with a Milky Hazelnut Filling
  • For more information visit: www.ferrero.co.uk
  • Pack size: 20.7g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder (12.5%), Hazelnuts (12.5%), Wheat Flour, Whole Milk Powder (7.5%), Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Starch, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Sunflower Oil, Whey Proteins (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Total Milk Solids: 20%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 7 Croxley Green Business Park,
  • Herts.,
  • WD18 8PA,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

20.7g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

