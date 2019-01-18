Ferrero Kinder Happy Hippo Single 20.7G

Product Description
- Crispy Wafer Biscuit with a Milky Hazelnut Filling
- Pack size: 20.7g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder (12.5%), Hazelnuts (12.5%), Wheat Flour, Whole Milk Powder (7.5%), Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Starch, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Sunflower Oil, Whey Proteins (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Total Milk Solids: 20%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight
Distributor address
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 7 Croxley Green Business Park,
- Herts.,
- WD18 8PA,
- UK.
Net Contents
20.7g ℮
