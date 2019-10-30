Cuticura Talc 250G

Highly Recommended
This Talc is good - a high quality product. Being medicated - its very soothing if you want that something extra... for a slightly itchy skin, for soles of feet, underarm itching from sensitivity to deodorant, etc. Cuticura has always been a top brand...
Practical cure for a side-effect of obesity.
I sweat a lot and I'm overweight. This leads to occasional, embarrassing fungal infection in the folds of my fat stomach. There is a prescription cure but as it is steroid based, it should not be used long-term. Cuticura Talc used daily helps minimise sweating and the medication is just at the right level to prevent fungal re-infection. Brilliant.
This is very good i use it daily it stops me from
This is very good i use it daily it stops me from getting sore feet and athletes foot.