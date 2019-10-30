Cuticura Talc 250G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(3)Write a review
£ 4.00
£1.60/100g

Product Description

  • For more information, please visit: www.cuticura.co.uk
  • Visible results in 14 days*
  • After using this product
  • 85% thought their skin felt soothed*
  • 87% saw skin improvement in 2 weeks*
  • *Independently tested user trial on 100 adults with dry, itchy and also eczema-prone skin. Individual results may vary.
  • Cuticura's Mildly Medicated Body Powder is specifically formulated to soothe, protect and help restore your skin back to the best it can be when prone to dryness and discomfort.
  • Zinc Oxide, helps soothe and comfort dry skin. With anti bacterial properties.
  • Pure Cosmetic Grade Powder is used to help protect the skin by absorbing moisture, keeping the skin dry and prevents rubbing and chafing
  • Allantoin is renowned for its ability to soothe, soften and condition dry skin.
  • Cuticura, experts in skin treatment and care for more than 150 years.
  • Please recycle
  • Cuticura is a registered trademark of Karium Ltd
  • Soothes
  • Protects
  • Conditions
  • With allantoin
  • For dry skin
  • Dermatologist approved
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Talc, Magnesium Carbonate, Zinc Oxide, Allantoin, Parfum, Limonene, Linalool, Coumarin, Geraniol, Citronellol, Amyl Cinnamal, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Hydroxycitronellal

Produce of

Made in Sri Lanka

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Keep powder away from children's nose and mouth.

Name and address

  • Karium Ltd,
  • PO Box 531,
  • TW3 9LX,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

250g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Highly Recommended

5 stars

This Talc is good - a high quality product. Being medicated - its very soothing if you want that something extra... for a slightly itchy skin, for soles of feet, underarm itching from sensitivity to deodorant, etc. Cuticura has always been a top brand...

Practical cure for a side-effect of obesity.

5 stars

I sweat a lot and I'm overweight. This leads to occasional, embarrassing fungal infection in the folds of my fat stomach. There is a prescription cure but as it is steroid based, it should not be used long-term. Cuticura Talc used daily helps minimise sweating and the medication is just at the right level to prevent fungal re-infection. Brilliant.

This is very good i use it daily it stops me from

5 stars

This is very good i use it daily it stops me from getting sore feet and athletes foot.

