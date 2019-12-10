Moet & Chandon Rose Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl
- Rose French Wine
- Since 1743, Moët & Chandon has been the definitive reference for champagne. Its wines express the quality and diversity of its fabulous estate, the largest in Champagne, consisting of predominantly Grand and Premier Cru vineyards. Rosé Impérial combines vivacity and finesse with generosity and structure.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites (SO2)
Tasting Notes
- An expressive palate combining intensity and suppleness: The juicy and persistent intensity of red fruits: strawberry, raspberry and redcurrant. The fleshiness and firmness of peach. The freshness of a subtle menthol note
Region of Origin
Champagne
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
9
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Moet & Chandon Champagne
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- A careful blend of three grape varieties (Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay), Moet Brut Rose Imperial reflects the diversity and complementarity of these champagne varietals
History
- Moët has been associated with the sparkle of success and glamour since the House was founded in 1743 by Claude Moët. These are the values that they share and the values that inspired the founder's grandson Jean-Remy Moët to share the champagne with the world
Regional Information
- Produced in Northeast France in the heart of champagne country with the most extensive estates in the region
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled (8 to 10°C)
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Champagne Moët & Chandon,
- Epernay,
- France.
Return to
- www.moet.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
