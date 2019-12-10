By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Moet & Chandon Rose Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl

image 1 of Moet & Chandon Rose Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl
£ 35.00
£35.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Rose French Wine
  • Since 1743, Moët & Chandon has been the definitive reference for champagne. Its wines express the quality and diversity of its fabulous estate, the largest in Champagne, consisting of predominantly Grand and Premier Cru vineyards. Rosé Impérial combines vivacity and finesse with generosity and structure.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites (SO2)

Tasting Notes

  • An expressive palate combining intensity and suppleness: The juicy and persistent intensity of red fruits: strawberry, raspberry and redcurrant. The fleshiness and firmness of peach. The freshness of a subtle menthol note

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Moet & Chandon Champagne

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • A careful blend of three grape varieties (Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay), Moet Brut Rose Imperial reflects the diversity and complementarity of these champagne varietals

History

  • Moët has been associated with the sparkle of success and glamour since the House was founded in 1743 by Claude Moët. These are the values that they share and the values that inspired the founder's grandson Jean-Remy Moët to share the champagne with the world

Regional Information

  • Produced in Northeast France in the heart of champagne country with the most extensive estates in the region

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled (8 to 10°C)

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Champagne Moët & Chandon,
  • Epernay,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.moet.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Offer

Offer

Offer

Offer

