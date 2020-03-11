Clairol Nice ‘N Easy Light Ash Blonde 9A Hair Dye

Thank you clairol 5 stars Review from Clairol 17th February 2020 I have been using nice and easy SB1 for years and I am always being complimented on my hair colour I always recommend to anyone who mentions it including at my hairdressers yesterday a woman mentioned what a beautiful colour and condition it was

Bring back the original 6R formula 1 stars Review from Clairol 2nd February 2020 The original formula matched my natural auburn colour perfectly. Since using the new formula (mixing liquid and cream) over the last year, my hair has become a dull artificial red shade. Additionally, the texture has become like straw and breaks easily. So many other reviewers feel the same. Why change things for the worse?

Great New Improved Colour 6R Light Auburn 5 stars Review from Clairol 21st November 2019 I have been using nice and easy hair colour all my life I am now 65. I used 110 natural bright Auburn which I was very happy with they have improved the colour which is 6R light Auburn. It is fab so many compliments on my new hair colour. Don't change it Clairol you have hit the jackpot!!!!!

Devastated 1 stars Review from Clairol 13th November 2019 I used to use natural medium champagne blonde always a really good colour for my hair the shade has now changed to natural medium cool blonde I applied this to my hair and I am devastated the shade is nothing like it used to be it is so dark it is also very golden nothing like what I expected I’m not sure what to do to get rid of this without damaging my hair

6G 4 stars Review from Clairol 9th November 2019 Been using this colour for years. Changed to new product which is ok but got an old one recently, what a difference !! Everybody remarked on lovely colour. New product not as good and doesn't hold the colour as long. Disappointed.

My colour no longer available 1 stars Review from Clairol 27th October 2019 For many years I've been using Nice'n'Easy Light Caramel Brown and people often commented on the lovely colour of my hair. A while ago Clairol changed the colours so I stocked up, and have only just run out. Clairol told me that the "Light Mocha Brown" is the same colour, but I tried it and it looks AWFUL. Very dark, and NO red tones at all. I had to buy a hair lightening kit to put in lighter streaks until I can colour it again.Now I will have to try other colours until I find one I like. So annoying.

Awful!! 1 stars Review from Clairol 15th October 2019 I have used the burgundy shade on my hair tonight and it’s now the darkest it could possibly be without being black! I’m devastated, there are no tones in my hair at all, I have a Lego head! Avoid at all costs, I will never use this brand again

Shocking! Colour from the package is not the same 1 stars Review from Clairol 6th October 2019 I bought 2 of these products. Dark Golden Brown 4G and my hair was light brown. When I applied this product, the result was no where near brown! Its BLACK pitch black!. Absolutely hate it as this product misleads the colour. Not sure if they package was wrong but this is not the colour I purchased! If I wanted black the I would of chosen the black colour! So disappointed and now I had to re do my hair. Will never buy this product again.

New formula awful. Nothing like the old one. 1 stars Review from Clairol 21st September 2019 Was recommended the “new colour” in store, which was supposed to the same as my old 9PB, before that 100, natural pale blonde. Left my hair a different colour, feeling like straw and very limp. Awful, awful, awful. Why is it changed? For the third time? New formula? Contacted Clairol who made all the right noises, and was even called back by a so called scientist. They said they’d look into my complaint and get back to me. Glad I didn’t hold my breath. I’m still waiting months later. Poor customer service and even poorer product. Pity, as I’ve used this for over 20 years.