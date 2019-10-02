By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rochelle Salad Croutons Mediterranean Herb 150G
£ 1.25
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Croutons with a Mediterranean Style Herb Seasoning (8%)
  • Perfect with salads or ideal as a snack
  • Oven baked recipe
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Fortified with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamine (B1)), Rapeseed Oil, Mediterranean Style Herb Seasoning (8%) [Rusk (Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate)), Sugar, Salt, Tomato Powder, Dried Herbs (Basil, Oregano, Parsley, Thyme), Cheese Powder (Milk), Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Whey Powder (Milk)], Sea Salt, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place out of direct light. Once opened store in an air tight container.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.

Return to

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1799kJ (428kCal)
Fat 9.0g
of which saturates 0.7g
Carbohydrate 68.8g
of which sugars 4.3g
Fibre 5.4g
Protein 12.6g
Salt 1.6g

Very good in soup.

5 stars

