Tesco Small Padded Envelope 3 Pack

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Small Padded Envelope 3 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.33/each

Product Description

  • Pack of 3
  • Protective envelope
  • Peel and seal closure

  • This pack of 3 small, bubble lined envelopes provide protective postage, and feature a secure peel and seal closure.

Information

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Sizes would help!

4 stars

Good padded envelopes, stars off for no sizes given. Sizes are: External 200 x 275 mm, Internal 180 x 265 mm.

